Reviewing Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS)’s and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.90 N/A -0.07 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 46 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00

Table 1 highlights Garrison Capital Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Garrison Capital Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

Garrison Capital Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. From a competition point of view, Noah Holdings Limited has a 1.72 beta which is 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Garrison Capital Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Noah Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $52 average price target and a 58.05% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Garrison Capital Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 76.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 1.02% -3.74% -6.46% -12.47% -17.85% 8.09% Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. was more bullish than Noah Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.