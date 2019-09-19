Reviewing Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

Both Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.82 N/A -0.07 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.98 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Garrison Capital Inc. and Medley Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Garrison Capital Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Medley Management Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.38 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Garrison Capital Inc. and Medley Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 49.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Medley Management Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Garrison Capital Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.