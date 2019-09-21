Reviewing Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Garrison Capital Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. 1.8% are Garrison Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.