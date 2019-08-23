Reviewing Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS)’s and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s results

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.88 N/A -0.07 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.24 N/A 0.36 40.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Garrison Capital Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Garrison Capital Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Garrison Capital Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 6.68%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.