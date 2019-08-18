Reviewing Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)’s results

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.83 N/A -0.07 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.57 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 demonstrates Garrison Capital Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Garrison Capital Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.