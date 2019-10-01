Reviewing Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)’s and Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s results

Both Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) and Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion Inc. 11 0.19 61.52M 4.06 3.49 Veoneer Inc. 16 -0.16 100.47M -4.12 0.00

Demonstrates Garrett Motion Inc. and Veoneer Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Garrett Motion Inc. and Veoneer Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion Inc. 569,629,629.63% -51.3% 54.2% Veoneer Inc. 641,161,455.01% -20.6% -14.4%

Liquidity

Garrett Motion Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veoneer Inc. are 2.3 and 2 respectively. Veoneer Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Garrett Motion Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Garrett Motion Inc. and Veoneer Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Veoneer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Garrett Motion Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -15.17%. Veoneer Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 86.42% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Veoneer Inc. seems more appealing than Garrett Motion Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.6% of Garrett Motion Inc. shares and 47.5% of Veoneer Inc. shares. Garrett Motion Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Veoneer Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83% Veoneer Inc. 1.17% 8.49% -17.5% -38.43% -63.22% -23%

For the past year Garrett Motion Inc. has 14.83% stronger performance while Veoneer Inc. has -23% weaker performance.

Summary

Veoneer Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.