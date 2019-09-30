Reviewing Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)’s and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s results

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion Inc. 11 0.19 61.52M 4.06 3.49 Monro Inc. 78 1.65 32.53M 2.41 34.97

Table 1 highlights Garrett Motion Inc. and Monro Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Monro Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Garrett Motion Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Garrett Motion Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Monro Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Garrett Motion Inc. and Monro Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion Inc. 568,051,708.22% -51.3% 54.2% Monro Inc. 41,876,931.00% 11.9% 6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Garrett Motion Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Monro Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Monro Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Garrett Motion Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Garrett Motion Inc. and Monro Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Monro Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$8.5 is Garrett Motion Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -14.23%. Meanwhile, Monro Inc.’s average target price is $90, while its potential upside is 14.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Monro Inc. looks more robust than Garrett Motion Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Garrett Motion Inc. and Monro Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 99.4%. Garrett Motion Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Monro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83% Monro Inc. 2.36% -2.86% 6.58% 17.38% 27.01% 22.49%

For the past year Garrett Motion Inc. was less bullish than Monro Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Monro Inc. beats Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.