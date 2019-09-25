Reviewing Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)’s and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP)’s results

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin Ltd. 82 4.62 N/A 3.71 21.19 Mitcham Industries Inc. 24 0.99 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Garmin Ltd. and Mitcham Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin Ltd. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.5% of Garmin Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mitcham Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Garmin Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garmin Ltd. -1.13% -1.63% -1.84% 13.73% 26.96% 24.12% Mitcham Industries Inc. -1.06% -4.3% -3.31% 4.08% -2.5% 2.79%

For the past year Garmin Ltd. has stronger performance than Mitcham Industries Inc.

Summary

Garmin Ltd. beats Mitcham Industries Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, automated logbook, voice and touch control, and other products and services; wearables, portables, and apps; and traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems. It also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.