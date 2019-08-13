Reviewing Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Scientific & Technical Instruments company, Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Garmin Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Garmin Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Garmin Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin Ltd. 0.00% 17.40% 13.60% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Garmin Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin Ltd. N/A 80 21.19 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Garmin Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Garmin Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin Ltd. 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.88 2.66

Garmin Ltd. presently has a consensus price target of $75.75, suggesting a potential downside of -4.16%. As a group, Scientific & Technical Instruments companies have a potential upside of 41.81%. Garmin Ltd.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Garmin Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garmin Ltd. -1.13% -1.63% -1.84% 13.73% 26.96% 24.12% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Garmin Ltd. has weaker performance than Garmin Ltd.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Garmin Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Garmin Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Garmin Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Garmin Ltd.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.92 shows that Garmin Ltd. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Garmin Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Garmin Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Garmin Ltd.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, automated logbook, voice and touch control, and other products and services; wearables, portables, and apps; and traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems. It also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.