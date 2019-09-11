Reviewing Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)’s and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)’s results

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin Ltd. 81 4.50 N/A 3.71 21.19 Fortive Corporation 80 3.50 N/A 2.17 35.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Garmin Ltd. and Fortive Corporation. Fortive Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Garmin Ltd. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Garmin Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Fortive Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin Ltd. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% Fortive Corporation 0.00% 40% 17.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Garmin Ltd. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Fortive Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Garmin Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortive Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Garmin Ltd. and Fortive Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortive Corporation 1 0 4 2.80

Competitively Fortive Corporation has a consensus target price of $84.8, with potential upside of 23.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Garmin Ltd. and Fortive Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 87.2%. 1.2% are Garmin Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Fortive Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garmin Ltd. -1.13% -1.63% -1.84% 13.73% 26.96% 24.12% Fortive Corporation -7.54% -8.01% -10.93% 1.77% -4.64% 12.4%

For the past year Garmin Ltd. was more bullish than Fortive Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Garmin Ltd. beats Fortive Corporation.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, automated logbook, voice and touch control, and other products and services; wearables, portables, and apps; and traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems. It also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.