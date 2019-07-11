Reviewing Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (GDI)’s and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 29 2.47 N/A 0.88 40.25 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 6% Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Schmitt Industries Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Schmitt Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 36.6% respectively. About 0.34% of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.55% are Schmitt Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 5.82% 29.3% 39.37% 32.81% 5.38% 72.42% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.35% -5.58% -22.54% -19.71% 12.24% -21.99%

For the past year Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has 72.42% stronger performance while Schmitt Industries Inc. has -21.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Schmitt Industries Inc.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as provides associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. Its products are used in process-critical applications, such as the operation of industrial air tools, vacuum packaging of food products, aeration of waste water, and others. This segment sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Gardner Denver, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, and other brands. The Energy segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of displacement pumps, liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, and engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services under the Gardner Denver, Nash, Emco Wheaton, and other brands. It serves customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream energy markets, as well as petrochemical processing, transportation, and general industrial sectors. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized gas, liquid, and precision syringe pumps and compressors for use in oxygen therapy, blood dialysis, patient monitoring, laboratory sterilization and wound treatment, and other applications. This segment sells its products under the Thomas and other brands. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.