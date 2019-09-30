Reviewing Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (GDI)’s and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 29 1.95 132.32M 0.88 37.64 LRAD Corporation 3 2.71 23.87M 0.12 34.67

Table 1 demonstrates Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and LRAD Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LRAD Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than LRAD Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 450,527,749.40% 16.6% 6% LRAD Corporation 699,753,752.35% -0.9% -0.7%

Liquidity

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, LRAD Corporation which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. LRAD Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and LRAD Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LRAD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 25.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.72% of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. shares and 52.9% of LRAD Corporation shares. 0.34% are Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of LRAD Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. -3.06% -5.34% -4.74% 33.86% 20.68% 61.22% LRAD Corporation 2.97% 20.58% 32.06% 63.17% 51.27% 65.08%

For the past year Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LRAD Corporation.

Summary

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 14 factors LRAD Corporation.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as provides associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. Its products are used in process-critical applications, such as the operation of industrial air tools, vacuum packaging of food products, aeration of waste water, and others. This segment sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Gardner Denver, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, and other brands. The Energy segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of displacement pumps, liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, and engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services under the Gardner Denver, Nash, Emco Wheaton, and other brands. It serves customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream energy markets, as well as petrochemical processing, transportation, and general industrial sectors. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized gas, liquid, and precision syringe pumps and compressors for use in oxygen therapy, blood dialysis, patient monitoring, laboratory sterilization and wound treatment, and other applications. This segment sells its products under the Thomas and other brands. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. LRAD Corporation sells its products directly to government, military, end-users, and defense-related companies, as well as to small network of independent resellers and system integrators. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.