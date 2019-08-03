Reviewing Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)’s and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s results

Both Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.39 N/A 1.56 24.16 PS Business Parks Inc. 158 11.17 N/A 4.06 43.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc. PS Business Parks Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1% PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4%

Risk & Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. In other hand, PS Business Parks Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s upside potential is 9.70% at a $41.5 average target price. Competitively PS Business Parks Inc. has a consensus target price of $133, with potential downside of -22.91%. The data provided earlier shows that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. appears more favorable than PS Business Parks Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 74.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71% PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. was less bullish than PS Business Parks Inc.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.