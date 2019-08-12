Reviewing Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)’s and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.14 N/A 1.56 24.16 MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.14 N/A 0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and MFA Financial Inc. MFA Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and MFA Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has a 9.99% upside potential and an average price target of $41.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and MFA Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71% MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.