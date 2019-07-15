Reviewing Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)’s and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s results

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.67 N/A 1.56 25.33 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.23 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Farmland Partners Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has a 5.62% upside potential and a consensus price target of $41.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 49% respectively. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.2% of Farmland Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.33% -0.68% 5.16% 18.07% 13.07% 22.38% Farmland Partners Inc. -0.31% -3.21% 14.47% -15.37% -17.9% 39.43%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Farmland Partners Inc.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.