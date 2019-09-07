Reviewing Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)’s and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s results

This is a contrast between Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.48 N/A 1.56 24.16 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.82 N/A 1.33 9.19

Demonstrates Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s 0.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s upside potential is 4.81% at a $41 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is $14.5, which is potential 17.41% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. was less bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.