Reviewing Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 12.62 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gamida Cell Ltd. and XOMA Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. Its rival XOMA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 38.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 65.61%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -27.97% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.