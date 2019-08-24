Reviewing Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

We are contrasting Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.30 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 34.2%. Insiders held 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. was less bearish than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Vaxart Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.