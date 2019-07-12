Reviewing Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 155.91 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gamida Cell Ltd. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.3% and 72.4%. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -27.97% weaker performance while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 69.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.