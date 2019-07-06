Reviewing Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Both Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.99 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gamida Cell Ltd. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 and its Quick Ratio is 13. Rafael Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 65.61%. Competitively, 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -27.97% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 103.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.