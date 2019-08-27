Reviewing Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gamida Cell Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 1,029.03% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 45.6%. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.