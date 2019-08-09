Reviewing Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

This is a contrast between Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 88.00 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gamida Cell Ltd. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.2. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 208.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Insiders held 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.