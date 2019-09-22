Reviewing Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s upside potential is 240.43% at a $16 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 4.8%. 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.