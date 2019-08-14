Reviewing Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.