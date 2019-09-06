Reviewing Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Ascendis Pharma A/S which has a 22.3 Current Ratio and a 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average target price of $166.86, with potential upside of 50.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.