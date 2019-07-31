Reviewing Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

Both Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and AC Immune SA earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 14.7 and 14.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares. Insiders held roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than AC Immune SA.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors AC Immune SA.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.