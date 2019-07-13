Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s results

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share owned by insiders are 53.87%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was less bullish than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.