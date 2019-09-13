Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)’s results

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.