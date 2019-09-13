Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)’s results

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
