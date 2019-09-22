Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s results

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.11 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 highlights GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Pzena Investment Management Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.4%. 53.87% are GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has 16.77% stronger performance while Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.