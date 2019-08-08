Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.75% respectively. Insiders held roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
