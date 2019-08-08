Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.75% respectively. Insiders held roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2