Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Since GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 53.87% are GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.83%
|-5.13%
|-3.07%
|-2.01%
|-16.9%
|8.28%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has 8.28% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.
