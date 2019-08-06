Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.