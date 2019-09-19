Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s results

Since GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.81 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 demonstrates GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.