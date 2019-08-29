Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Its Peers results

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
The competitors have a potential upside of 144.28%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s rivals.
Dividends
GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust does not pay a dividend.
Summary
GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
