Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.64 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares and 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.