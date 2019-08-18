Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)’s results

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.30 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 53.87%. Competitively, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 0.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.