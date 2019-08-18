Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)’s results

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.30
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 53.87%. Competitively, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 0.71% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Summary
GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.