Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

We are contrasting GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.36
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 highlights GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.85%. Insiders owned 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.83%
|-5.13%
|-3.07%
|-2.01%
|-16.9%
|8.28%
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
CM Finance Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
