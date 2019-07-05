Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

We are contrasting GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.36 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.85%. Insiders owned 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

CM Finance Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.