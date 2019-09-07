Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.69 N/A 0.42 68.44

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.