Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s results

Since GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 109.01 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.94% respectively. Insiders owned 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Competitively, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 0.11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.