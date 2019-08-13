Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s results

Since GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
|11
|109.01
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.94% respectively. Insiders owned 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Competitively, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 0.11% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
|-5.13%
|7.45%
|25.72%
|17.01%
|20.47%
|25.05%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.
