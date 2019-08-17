Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

This is a contrast between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 25 4.70 N/A 0.27 108.33

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Ares Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Ares Management Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Ares Management Corporation is $30.25, which is potential 6.78% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares. Comparatively, Ares Management Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.