Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

This is a contrast between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|25
|4.70
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Ares Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Ares Management Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the consensus price target of Ares Management Corporation is $30.25, which is potential 6.78% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares. Comparatively, Ares Management Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
