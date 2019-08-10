Reviewing GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s results

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.51 N/A 3.83 5.31 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates GAMCO Investors Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GAMCO Investors Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 24.85%. 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. was more bullish than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.