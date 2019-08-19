Reviewing GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.54 N/A 3.83 5.31 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 104 4.66 N/A 7.95 14.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to GAMCO Investors Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. GAMCO Investors Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Risk and Volatility

GAMCO Investors Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.06 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GAMCO Investors Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

Competitively the average price target of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is $107.43, which is potential 0.06% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GAMCO Investors Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 71.9%. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. has weaker performance than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats GAMCO Investors Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.