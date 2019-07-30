Reviewing GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.72 N/A 3.83 5.08 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates GAMCO Investors Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GAMCO Investors Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.7% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. was more bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.