Reviewing GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

Both GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.57 N/A 3.83 5.31 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has GAMCO Investors Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares. About 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.