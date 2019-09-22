Reviewing GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.70 N/A 3.83 5.31 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.69 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GAMCO Investors Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GAMCO Investors Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.