Reviewing GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)’s results

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 19 0.00 5.22M 3.83 5.31 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 27,840,000.00% 0% 80.2% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 17.04% respectively. About 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.