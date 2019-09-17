Reviewing GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s results

Both GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.75 N/A 3.83 5.31 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.14 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to GAMCO Investors Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.