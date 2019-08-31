Reviewing GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s results

Both GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.52 N/A 3.83 5.31 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 112.83 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights GAMCO Investors Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares and 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. About 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.