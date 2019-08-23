Reviewing GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Investments industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 4 32.28 N/A -0.69 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 13.95 N/A 1.09 13.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.45% of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust shares and 22.82% of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust -2.16% -1.52% 4.14% 7.09% -10.65% 22.43% Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.39% 5.44% 10.56% 9.1% 14.87%

For the past year GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities. It also invests in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the exploration, production, or distribution of natural resources, such as gas and oil, paper, food and agriculture, forestry products, metals, and minerals as well as related transportation companies and equipment manufacturers. The fund makes its investments using call options. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CBOE S&P 500 Buy/Write Index, Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index, Energy Select Sector Index, and Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by Gabelli. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust was formed on January 4, 2005 and is domiciled in United States.