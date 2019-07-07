Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 83.38 N/A -0.56 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3783.70 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 5.56 beta which makes it 456.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 379.26% at a $33.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 16.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 13.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.